April 22, 2025 Senator Bong Go mourns the passing of Pope Francis, hails his legacy of humility, compassion, and service to the poor Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, honoring the late pontiff as a global symbol of humility and a guiding light for those who serve the marginalized. "May the gentle soul of the late Pope Francis rest in peace in the light of the Lord God. At bilang isang Katoliko rin po, ako po'y masyadong nalulungkot," Go said in a statement issued shortly after the announcement of the Pope's death. Go aligned himself with the global community in mourning and urged Filipinos to draw lasting inspiration from the late Holy Father's life and teachings. "Kaisa po ako ng buong mundo sa pagluluksa dahil sa pagpanaw ni Pope Francis," said Go, as he began his message of grief and reflection. He emphasized the deep affection Filipinos held for the pontiff. "Mahal na mahal po siya ng mga Pilipino at ramdam natin ang kanyang pagmamahal sa atin." Describing Pope Francis as "isang malaking simbolo ng pagpapakumbaba at simpleng pamumuhay," Go highlighted how the pontiff's example continues to shape the moral compass of those in public service. "Nakakalungkot na wala na siya sa mundong ito. Ngunit ang kanyang mga aral at kontribusyon sa ating pananampalataya ay habang buhay na mananatili sa ating puso't isipan." As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a long-time advocate for disadvantaged Filipinos, Go underscored the Pope's consistent call to uplift the poor, the sick, and the displaced. "He advocated for marginalized populations, particularly the poor and the sick, as well as refugees and migrants around the world," Go said, adding that these sectors are especially close to the hearts of Filipinos, "given that 1 out of 10 of our people are overseas Filipinos and majority of them are migrant workers." He described the late pontiff as "a man of peace and service" whose vision transcended doctrine, calling on all people to act with kindness and purpose. "These advocacies will continue to inspire us as we continue building a better world to live for our people, especially the poor, the hopeless, and the helpless." Go then urged the nation to carry forward the Pope's legacy of compassion and civic responsibility. "Nawa'y maging inspirasyon nating lahat si Pope Francis para magtulungan, magmalasakit at magserbisyo sa kapwa nating Pilipino." He closed with a reaffirmation of his guiding principle in public life, directly linking governance to spirituality: "Gaya ng parati kong sinasabi, ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos." Pope Francis passed away peacefully on the morning of April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. The Holy See Press Office confirmed his death at Casa Santa Marta, his residence in Vatican City, where he had spent his final days surrounded by close aides and medical staff. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis made history in 2013 as the first Jesuit and first Latin American pope. His papacy was marked by bold reforms, a deep concern for the environment, and a strong emphasis on social justice.

