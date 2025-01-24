Applications for spring turkey controlled hunts open Feb. 1

Turkey hunters looking to apply for 2025 spring controlled turkey hunts can apply from Feb. 1 to March 1. Information on the spring 2025 controlled turkey hunts can be found in the 2024-25 Upland Game, Furbearer and Turkey Seasons and Rules booklet.

Hunters must have a 2025 hunting license in order to apply for controlled hunts, and there is a non-refundable application fee of $6.25 for residents and $18.00 for nonresidents. Here’s how to apply:

Controlled hunts are hunts with a limited number of tags allocated by a random drawing, unlike a general season hunt, which allows hunters to purchase tags over the counter. Controlled hunts are often desirable because of location and timing, and success rates are usually higher than general season hunts.

Controlled hunt tags are valid in the controlled hunt for which a hunter was drawn or in any open general hunt during the calendar year for which the tag is valid. See pages 24-25 for the list of controlled hunts. A turkey hunter may only harvest one bird per controlled hunt tag.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in controlled youth hunts, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply for a controlled hunt, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt they are applying for.

Controlled hunt applications for spring 2025 turkey close on March 1. Successful spring turkey applicants will be notified no later than March 20. Hunters with a valid email address on file will be notified of their status via email. Any leftover tags for spring turkey controlled hunts go on sale April 1.