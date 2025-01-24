Submit Release
F&G to host spring/summer Chinook salmon public meetings in February

Idaho Fish and Game will be hosting six public meetings for anglers to provide comments and opinions for spring/summer Chinook salmon fisheries. The meetings are slated for February, are free to attend, and (best of all) complimentary pizza and beverages will be provided.

Fish and Game fisheries biologists will be discussing insights from the previous years’ Chinook salmon season, what this year’s salmon return is projected to look like, and strategies we could use to manage this year’s Chinook run. As always, input from anglers is important to help ensure the Chinook salmon returns are managed in a manner that is most satisfying to all who participate in these amazing fisheries.

