Virtual Public Hearing for Northern Shrimp Draft Amendment 4

CONTACT:

Cheri Patterson (NHFG): (603) 868-1095

Chelsea Tuohy (ASMFC): (703) 842-0740

January 24, 2025

Durham, NH – The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC)’s Northern Shrimp Section has released Draft Amendment 4 to the Fishery Management Plan for Northern Shrimp for public comment. NH Fish and Game will be holding a public hearing via webinar to collect public input in conjunction with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries on Thursday, February 20, at 6:00 p.m.

To join the webinar, visit Register for Webinar

To listen without commenting, dial (631) 992-3221 and enter access code 271-746-683

Draft Amendment 4 considers options for setting multi-year moratorium and the implementation of a management trigger. The management trigger would be comprised of a set of biological and/or environmental indicators that could signal when the Northern shrimp stock in the Gulf of Maine is at a population level that could support a sustainable fishery. To view the amendment in advance of the webinar, visit Draft Amendment 4.

Public comment may be submitted via email to comments@asmfc.org by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11. For more information, please contact Chelsea Tuohy, ASFMC Fishery Management Plan Coordinator, at ctuoy@asmfc.org, or (703) 842-0740.

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife, and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/saltwater-fisheries-new-hampshire.