AUGUSTA — On January 7, 2025, Kate McBrien was sworn as Chief Deputy and Chief of Staff for the Department of Secretary of State. Christian Cotz has been hired to serve as the acting State Archivist for Maine.



“It was an honor to nominate Kate to be the first female State Archivist in 2021 and I’m very excited to work even more closely with her as my Chief of Staff.” said Secretary Bellows, “She is a wonderful addition to our team and brings with her experience and enthusiasm.”

Kate has been leading the team at Maine State Archives since 2020 – modernizing technology and processes to improve access to the public and leading several important initiatives including the Data Governance Working Group, Maine’s Semiquincentennial Commission, and Malaga Island public education. She has been a national leader on issues including digital records and collaboration with Wabanaki nations to elevate traditional indigenous knowledge in archival collections. Prior to her service at SoS, she held management and facilitation roles for almost two decades at museums and history organizations including the Maine State Museum and Maine Historical Society.

“I am thrilled to join the extraordinary team at the Secretary of State’s office. I have long been impressed with the experience and skill of everyone on staff. Their dedication to good work for the people of Maine is an inspiration and something I am eager to support,” said McBrien

Christian Cotz began his position on Thursday, January 9 and will fill the role while Secretary Bellows conducts a search for a new nominee to recommend to the Legislature. With a strong background in management and history, Christian was recently the Executive Director of the First Amendment Museum here in Augusta. Prior to that, for 20 years he was with The Montpelier Foundation, home to the Madison Estate and a memorial not only to the Madisons but also to the Enslaved Community.

