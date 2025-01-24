PARTY WITH THE PLANTS: BARTON SPRINGS NURSERY ANNOUNCES NEW EVENT SPACE VENTURE

Barton Springs Nursery proudly introduces Venue Rentals, offering a unique, nature-filled space for clients to host unforgettable events in a beautiful setting.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barton Springs Nursery is thrilled to unveil an exciting new addition to its business: Barton Springs Nursery Venue Rentals . This new offering provides a unique and welcoming space for clients to host memorable events in a lush, nature-filled environment. Nestled just minutes from downtown Austin, Barton Springs Nursery is a Garden Center wonderland surrounded by thriving plants and breathtaking landscapes. The venue offers an enchanting setting and delectable catering services , perfect for intimate gatherings, creative workshops, or larger celebrations."Our goal is to help clients create one-of-a-kind experiences that turn special occasions into lifelong memories," said Amy Hovis, owner. "The natural beauty of our nursery adds a magical touch to any event, making it truly unforgettable." Whether you’re planning a birthday party, corporate event, or micro-wedding, Barton Springs Nursery offers customizable options to fit your needs. Let the charm and serenity of this unique space elevate your next event.For more information or to book your event, contact our Events Coordinator Isabel Adams at isabel@bartonspringsnursery.com or call (512) 328-6655.

