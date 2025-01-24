Bonita Bowls Expands with Two New Locations in La Grange and Downtown Wheaton

Bonita Bowls wide array of smoothie bowls!

Bonita Bowls is bringing its healthy, delicious menu to La Grange in February 2025 and Downtown Wheaton in Summer 2025, expanding its community reach.

LA GRANGE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bonita Bowls, a fast-growing fast-casual restaurant known for its delicious and healthy açaí bowls, is excited to announce the opening of two brand-new locations. The first location will open in La Grange, Illinois, at 114 Calendar Ave in February 2025, followed by Downtown Wheaton at the old Sandberg Building on the corner of Front and Main, set to open in Summer 2025. These expansions represent a significant step in Bonita Bowls' mission to bring healthy and convenient dining options to more communities.

Both locations will feature the same beloved menu offered at Bonita Bowls' current locations in Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Park Ridge, and Downers Grove. Customers can look forward to a wide variety of açaí bowls, smoothies, and other fresh, high-quality options that cater to various dietary needs.

“We are incredibly excited to expand into new communities,” says Kyle Kissane, Founder and CEO of Bonita Bowls. “This growth reflects our commitment to making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We’re thrilled to partner with passionate individuals who share our vision and help grow our brand.”

The La Grange and Downtown Wheaton openings have already generated buzz among local residents, with anticipation building for both locations. These expansions are part of Bonita Bowls’ broader plan to grow its presence in the Chicago area and beyond, creating opportunities for franchise partnerships and growth.

For updates and additional information, visit www.bonitabowls.co or follow them on social media @bonitabowl.

With a focus on creating vibrant, health-conscious dining experiences, Bonita Bowls continues to build its reputation as a go-to destination for nutritious and delicious meals. Be sure to check out the new locations when they open and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

