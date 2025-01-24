NUJ achieves concessions for Guardian & Observer journalists 

The union has been engaged in negotiations with the Guardian Media Group making significant progress over necessary mitigations for journalists, following members' collective opposition to the sale of The Observer to Tortoise Media.

The NUJ Guardian & Observer chapel said:

“We are pleased that hard-fought negotiations, which followed our historic industrial action, secured concessions for our Observer and Guardian colleagues, as our members voted to accept the mitigations offered. We are willing to work constructively with management in the next stage of transfer but expect conversations around the Guardian's weekend operation and governance to begin at the earliest opportunity.”

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“I welcome the progress that has been made to-date on the back of the chapel's powerful collective stand. We now want to see meaningful engagement through the TUPE process and outstanding issues like workloads and governance addressed. Whilst Guardian Media Group will be aware that the NUJ’s ongoing trade dispute and current strike mandate remains live, we hope further industrial action can be avoided, and that good-faith negotiations will continue as we work to resolve the collective dispute.”

