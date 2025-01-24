SUSAN NOLES SELECTED AS TOP WEDDING OFFICIANT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Susan Noles from the Golden Bachelor honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Noles, Owner of Nuptial by Noles, was recently selected as Top Wedding Officiant of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaSusan Noles, owner of the woman-owned wedding officiant company Nuptial by Noles, is redefining the wedding officiant experience with personalized, heartfelt ceremonies that celebrate the unique love stories of every couple. Susan, who discovered her passion for officiating weddings several years ago, is licensed to officiate weddings across the majority of states in the U.S., bringing joy and connection to couples nationwide.Through Nuptial by Noles, Susan offers a modern and personalized approach to traditional wedding ceremonies, embracing all types of couples. She provides various ceremony options, including civil unions, non-religious services, interfaith ceremonies, rehearsals, and vow renewals. Additionally, Susan is well-versed in officiating religious ceremonies, such as Agnostic, Catholic, Episcopalian, non-denominational, Baptist, earth-based, Methodist, and Presbyterian. Regardless of the ceremony style, Susan takes the time to work closely with each couple, ensuring that their special day feels intimate, meaningful, and perfectly aligned with their unique love story.Susan's standout ability to craft personalized vows—whether through custom-written vows or pre-written samples—has earned her widespread recognition in the industry. With her passion for creating unforgettable experiences, Susan ensures that every couple's ceremony is memorable, authentic, and truly one-of-a-kind.Throughout her illustrious career, Susan has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the stunning Bellagio Hotel in December for her selection as Top Wedding Officiant of the Year and she will be featured on the famous Nasdaq billboard in Times Square NYC.In addition to her work with Nuptial by Noles, you may recognize Susan Noles from her recent appearance as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor. She will also soon star in an exciting new Hulu series, further expanding her presence in the spotlight. Susan was honored to officiate Gerry and Theresa's special moment at The Golden Wedding on The Golden Bachelor, where she helped create a heartfelt and unforgettable ceremony. Her role in this touching moment showcased her skill in crafting intimate, meaningful weddings, solidifying her reputation as a leading officiant on and off-screen.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Susan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Susan attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to make every couple's day unique and unforgettable.For more information about Nuptial by Noles or to schedule a consultation with Susan Noles, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

