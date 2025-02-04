Vincentric Announces 2025 Best Value in America Awards: Toyota, Ford, & Lexus Continue to Deliver Best Value

The 21st annual awards use cost-of-ownership data to identify smart choices for US consumers.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vincentric announced the winners of the 21st annual Vincentric Best Value in America™ Awards today, with Toyota earning more awards than any other brand. Toyota’s impressive performance for the 2025 model year was crowned by winning the Best Value Passenger Car brand for the tenth time. Toyota also earned the Best Value SUV & Van brand award for the eighth time. Close behind were Lexus and Ford with their ninth wins for Best Value Luxury Car brand and Best Value Truck brand, respectively. Rounding out the brand-level winners was Cadillac with its first win for Luxury SUV brand.Toyota won three of five segments for Passenger Cars, and four of five segments for SUV & Vans. The brand’s alternative fuel models propelled it to the top of the podium in the Passenger Car category, including the Corolla Hybrid in the Compact segment for the third consecutive year, the Prius in the Compact Hatchback segment for the third time, and the Camry Hybrid, which won the Camry’s sixth overall win in the Mid-Size segment. Leading the pack in the SUV & Van category was the Sienna with its eighth win in the Minivan segment. Additional Toyota winners were the RAV4 Hybrid, Sequoia, and Corolla Cross Hybrid.Ford’s award-winning trucks were all returning champions in their segments. Most notably was the F-350, which won the Full-Size 1-Ton Pickup segment for an impressive tenth time. The F-250 was close behind with its fourth consecutive and seventh overall win for Full-Size 3/4-Ton Pickup, while the Maverick Hybrid won Small/Mid-Size Pickup for the second year in a row.On the Luxury vehicle side, Lexus’ winners were the RC Series and the ES Series Hybrid, which earned their seventh and ninth overall wins, respectively. For Cadillac, the Lyriq paved the way into the winner’s circle with a victory for Luxury Mid-Size SUV.Other brands with winning models were Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Fiat, Genesis, Honda, Mazda, Tesla, and Volvo.“The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards use an unbiased, data-driven analysis that is designed to give insight to consumers who are looking to purchase a new vehicle,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “There are many different factors that impact the cost and value of a vehicle. Our awards take a comprehensive look into these costs to identify smart choices for the consumer market.”Vincentric measures cost of ownership using eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Using a statistical model, Vincentric identified the Best Value in America winners by measuring which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Nearly 2,000 vehicle configurations were evaluated in all 50 states plus D.C. using a range of annual mileage intervals and insurance profiles.Further information on the winners of the Vincentric Best Value in America Awards™ for the 2025 model year and the Vincentric methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2025 model years in the US and 2010-2025 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is used by a wide variety of OEMs and other automotive-industry organizations in the US and Canada. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces) and SaaS (Software as a Service) tools, including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, EV API, Cost of Leasing API, and Dynamic Cost to Own™.

