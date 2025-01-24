IEW 2025 to be Second Largest Energy Event Globally: Petroleum Minister Hardeep S Puri

India Energy Week 2025 Press Conference

MUMBAI, INDIA, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --India Energy Week 2025, spanning over 1 lakh Sq mts, will be the second-largest energy event globally, event in terms of participation, exhibition space, and sessions said Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Mumbai today. Scheduled to be held from February 11-14, 2025, at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, IEW 2025 promises unparalleled global participation from Ministers, CEOs, and industry leaders, setting new benchmarks in the energy sector.While interacting with media, the Minister highlighted the Clean Cooking Ministerial to be hosted on the sidelines of IEW 2025. This event will serve as a vital platform to strengthen collaborative efforts for accelerating the global adoption of clean cooking solutions. India’s highly successful Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will take centre stage, showcasing valuable insights and best practices as a global template for addressing energy access challenges.IEW 2025 is set to achieve remarkable growth in scale and participation compared to previous editions. The exhibition space will expand by 65% to 28,000 square meters, while the number of conference sessions will increase to 105, and global delegates will exceed 70,000. Over 500 speakers, including key international voices, will participate, reflecting the growing global significance of the event. The conference will also host 10 country pavilions from leading nations such as the U.S., UK, Russia, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, alongside eight thematic zones focusing on hydrogen, renewables, biofuels, and petrochemicals.The event will see participation from 20+ Foreign Energy Ministers or Deputy Ministers, along with Heads of International Organizations and 90 CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies. This reflects India’s rising influence in shaping the global energy transition dialogue. Shri Puri also highlighted initiatives to engage youth and innovators, with leading IITs, startup platforms like "Avinya" and "Vasudha," and 500 students from Delhi/NCR participating to showcase innovation and technology-driven solutions.A key highlight of IEW 2025 is the focus on compelling themes, including energy security, just and orderly transitions, collaboration, resilience, capacity building, and digital advancements. The event’s Clean Cooking Ministerial will further amplify India’s leadership role in ensuring access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions, reinforcing its global commitment to energy equity.With its unparalleled scale and focus on innovation, India Energy Week 2025 is poised to position India at the forefront of global energy transitions and strengthen its role as a catalyst for change in the energy sector.

