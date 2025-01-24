Sourdough Market anticipated to reach US$2.677 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.28%

Sourdough Market

The sourdough market is evaluated at US$1.895 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.28% and reaching a size of US$2.677 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sourdough market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.28% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$2.677 billion by 2030.Sourdough is a technique whereby the yeast for making bread comes from the natural fermentation of flour and water. This starter is formed by using flour and water mixed and left to ferment for several hours or even days. The by-product generated from this process provides the bread with its sour taste, enhances the bread’s texture, and is long-lasting. Flour and water additions to the starter continue to keep the starter active and alive and fed at proper intervals. Sourdough bread has earned a reputation due to its delicious taste, tough and digestible nature, and long durability.The global sourdough market is on the rise because of factors such as consumer awareness of health-related concerns and increased customer interest in artisanal and specialty goods The increasing trend of home baking with the rise in food bloggers and social media and increased consumer interest in upscale baked goods is also contributing in the growth of the market. Sourdough bread is generally characterized by better digestive properties and probiotic characteristics. As a result, the importance of home baking is growing, and people use sourdough starters and ingredients. Blogs and social media have been instrumental as well in spreading the word about this technique, motivating home bakers, and demoing the pursued craft of baking products.With the emergence of the sourdough market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in December 2024, Robert Andrew Bakery introduced its Low-carb Sourdough brand to the UK market. The bread combines the authentic sourdough craft with low-carb methods to let people have real sourdough in their hands with less than half of the carbs per serving compared to standard loaves. The star product is the sourdough which is made to take more than 30 hours to ferment.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-sourdough-market By type, the sourdough market can be classified into type I, type II, type III, and others. Type III sourdough is likely to lead the market in the production of the product since it offers in big scale production and quality that commercial bakeries seek. Some of the potential factors contributing to the segment share are increasing demand for natural and healthy foods, new flavors, bread taste, technological developments encountered in sourdough production, preservation, and economic factors like costs and consumer purchasing power.The sourdough market is segmented by application into bread, cake, waffles, pizza, and others. Sourdough bread is expected to hold the largest share of the market due to its wide variety of uses and heavy consumption globally. The most common variety of bread found in household and restaurant settings is sour bread, which is largely driven by public compliance with a quest for natural, healthier, and more unique flavors. The increase seen in artisan and all sorts of recipes is the strongest factor promoting this type of bread in cakes and pastries. The health advantages endowed in the bread aid in market growth terms, as it indicates better digestibility and a reduced glycemic index.The sourdough market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online. Offline channels dominate the sourdough market because they are more consumer-beneficial in other forms and easier to reach concerning product quality. Consumers find it easier to check the bread's freshness in offline channels. However, facilitated by the growth of an ever-growing market of e-commerce sales and rapid popularization of online shopping, sourdough makers' choices are extending to home delivery. The best deals for bread are viewed by consumers through these methods, and such benefits extend between online and offline channels.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the sourdough market is growing significantly due to an increase in disposable income, greater health awareness, fast-growing urbanization, and the huge impact of westernization. Further, urbanization and changing lifestyles are also creating opportunities for the market since people demand convenient and ready-to-eat foods such as bread-based sandwiches and toast or pizzas which will increase demand for sourdough in the regional market in coming years. The influence that westernization has brought in this region in terms of culture and cuisine is rendering bread popular from ideal sourdough.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the sourdough market have been covered as Truckee Sourdough Company, Josey Baker Bread, PURATOS, Boudin SF, Morabito Banking Co. Inc., Sourdough Bread Company, Alpha Baking Co. Inc. and Rustik Oven, among others.The market analytics report segments the sourdough market as follows:• By Typeo Type Io Type IIo Type IIIo Others• By Applicationo Breado Cakeo Pizzao Waffleso Others• By Distribution Channelo Offline Hypermarkets Otherso Online• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Italy• Spain• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Truckee Sourdough Company• Alpha Baking Co. Inc.• Josey Baker Bread• PURATOS• Boudin SF• Riverside Sourdough• Morabito Banking Co. Inc.• Bread SRSLY• Sourdough Bread Company• Rustik OvenReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Pastry Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-pastry-market • Bakery Enzymes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bakery-enzymes-market • Global Bakery Goods Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-bakery-goods-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

