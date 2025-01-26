Real Estate Developments Transforming Larnaca: A Look at EliteEdge’s Vision

porta del sol pool evening overview canal del sol pool evening overview del sol complexes pyla larnaca

Transforming Larnaca: Sustainable and Luxury Real Estate Redefines Urban Living

LARNACA, CYPRUS, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larnaca, a city on the southeastern coast of Cyprus, has recently become a hotspot for real estate investment. With its strategic location near the international airport, a growing reputation for urban redevelopment, and an increasing influx of international buyers, Larnaca is positioning itself as a key player in Cyprus’s evolving property market. Among the trailblazers driving this transformation is EliteEdge Ltd., a development firm led by Shay Mazig and Sagi Doron, whose innovative projects are reshaping the cityscape.

Larnaca: A Rising Star in Cyprus Real Estate

The Cypriot real estate sector has shown robust growth in recent years, with approximately 25,400 transactions valued at €5.6 billion recorded in 2023. Residential properties made up 61% of this figure, underlining the strong demand for high-quality living spaces. Larnaca, in particular, has witnessed a 28% increase in sales value over the past year, marking three consecutive years of growth. This surge is fueled by both a rise in transaction volume and increasing property values.

In this vibrant market, EliteEdge is capitalizing on Larnaca’s potential with a series of transformative residential projects designed to meet the demands of modern living while prioritizing sustainability.

EliteEdge: Innovation Meets Lifestyle

EliteEdge Ltd., headquartered in Larnaca, is a real estate development and management firm known for its forward-thinking ethos and commitment to sustainability. Under the leadership of Shay Mazig, a tech entrepreneur turned real estate innovator, and Sagi Doron, a seasoned developer with over 20 years of experience, EliteEdge has become synonymous with cutting-edge design and environmental responsibility.

Key to the firm’s philosophy is the integration of sustainable technology into its developments. Features such as photovoltaic solar panels, EV charging stations, and eco-friendly materials are standard in their projects, reflecting a commitment to reducing environmental impact while enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Signature Projects in Larnaca

1. Porta Del Sol

Scheduled for completion in Q3 2025, Porta Del Sol is one of EliteEdge’s flagship developments. Located in the Pyla region, this project offers over 50 premium residences designed with a blend of contemporary aesthetics and sustainable functionality. Key amenities include:

Canal-inspired swimming pools

Fully equipped gyms

Landscaped communal areas

Energy-efficient designs incorporating solar panels and advanced insulation

Situated just minutes from the beach, Larnaca’s city center, and the airport, Porta Del Sol epitomizes modern, convenient, and luxurious living.

2. Canal Del Sol

Construction for Canal Del Sol is set to begin in Q2 2025. This striking development will introduce 60 premium residences, featuring unique architectural elements inspired by canal designs. Highlights of the project include:

Waterfront-style communal areas

A focus on eco-conscious design and materials

Proximity to key urban and coastal attractions

Canal Del Sol aims to redefine urban living in Larnaca, blending modern architecture with sustainable features that cater to discerning buyers.

3. EliteEdge City Center Residences

Beyond the Pyla region, EliteEdge is also advancing a residential project in Larnaca’s city center. These residences target young professionals and families seeking accessibility to the city’s amenities while enjoying the comforts of modern, energy-efficient housing. With compact designs optimized for urban lifestyles, this project will offer:

Affordable yet high-quality living spaces

Shared rooftop gardens with panoramic views

Integrated smart home technologies

The city center residences reflect EliteEdge’s vision of meeting diverse market needs while contributing to Larnaca’s urban renewal.

Strategic Vision and Investment

EliteEdge’s investment strategy reflects a balance between immediate project development and long-term value creation. The company has committed €25 million to its current projects and plans further acquisitions through early 2026. According to CFO Christos Eliadis, this approach is aligned with Larnaca’s rapid growth trajectory:

“Larnaca is at the heart of Cyprus’s real estate transformation, offering immense potential for investors and developers alike. Our projects are designed to capitalize on this momentum while delivering exceptional value to residents.”

Larnaca’s Future: A City on the Rise

Larnaca’s ongoing urban redevelopment projects, coupled with its coastal charm and accessibility, are attracting both local and international buyers. Quality apartments range between €2,000 and €5,000 per square meter, with premium properties near the beach reaching up to €10,000 per square meter. This diversity appeals to a wide audience, from first-time buyers to luxury investors.

EliteEdge’s developments, including Porta Del Sol, Canal Del Sol, and the city center residences, are not only meeting the demand for sustainable, modern living but also setting new standards for quality and innovation in Larnaca’s real estate market.

As the city evolves, EliteEdge remains at the forefront, creating living spaces that blend luxury, sustainability, and strategic value—making Larnaca an even more desirable destination for residents and investors alike.

Canal Del Sol

Legal Disclaimer:

