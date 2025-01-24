Chart Industries to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on February 28

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in energy and industrial gas solutions, has scheduled a conference call for Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Chart plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release prior to market open on February 28th.

Participants wishing to join the live Q&A session must dial-in with the following information:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Toll Free – North America: (+1) 800 549 8228

Toll – North America and other locations: (+1) 289 819 1520

Conference ID: 69605

A live webcast and replay, as well as presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website through the following link: Q4 2024 Webcast Registration. A telephone replay of the conference call can be accessed approximately two hours following the end of the call at 1-888-660-6264 with passcode 69605 through March 28, 2025.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of Clean™ - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company’s unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas, and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social, and corporate governance issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe, and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers, and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Investor Contact:

John Walsh

Senior Vice President, Investor and Government Relations

770-721-8899

john.walsh@chartindustries.com

