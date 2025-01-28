Lunar New Year and Geopolitical Shifts: Insights from Dimerco’s February Freight Report

Lunar New Year closures and Middle East ceasefire reshape global logistics, as Dimerco reports rising rates, tight capacity, and evolving trade alliances.

Surging shipments from China to the U.S. have disrupted peak-season patterns pre-CNY. Intra-Asia demand is steady, but e-commerce activity remains soft post-holiday promotions.” — Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group’s February 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Market Report highlights key logistics challenges, driven by Lunar New Year impacts, geopolitical changes , and shifting carrier strategies. As supply chains brace for the ripple effects of factory closures and capacity adjustments, shippers are urged to act strategically to mitigate challenges.“The surge in shipments from China to the U.S. after the administration change has disrupted the usual peak-season timeline before Chinese New Year,” said Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco. “Intra-Asia markets remain active, but e-commerce demand has softened post-holiday promotions.”Key Highlights from the Report:-----------------------------------● Lunar New Year Disruptions:Factory closures across China from January 28 to February 4 have tightened capacity across all modes of freight. The ripple effects include backlogs in Southeast Asia and South Korea, prompting shippers to secure bookings weeks in advance.● Ocean Freight Rates Realign:Freight rates are adjusting post-Lunar New Year, with spot rates rising by 40% YoY as global idle tonnage reaches a record low of 0.7%. The recent tentative six-year agreement between U.S. dockworkers and employers averted strikes, stabilizing rates on key Trans-Pacific routes.● Geopolitical Shifts Impact Global Trade:A Middle East ceasefire has reduced shipping risks near the Suez Canal, potentially cutting transit times by up to three weeks. However, insurers remain cautious, delaying a full-scale recovery.● U.S. Tariff Proposals Add Uncertainty:The new U.S. administration's potential tariffs , including a 10–60% tax on Chinese imports and global levies, could significantly alter trade flows and freight demand.● Capacity Pressures in High-Tech Exports:Taiwan and South Korea remain critical hubs for AI chips and semiconductors, driving strong demand for air and ocean freight.● New Ocean Alliances Reshape Capacity:Effective February 1, 2025, alliances like "The Premier Alliance" and "Gemini Alliance" are expected to redefine capacity allocation, impacting Asia-Europe and trans-Pacific rates.Actionable Recommendations for Shippers:---------------------------------------------------------The report underscores the importance of strategic planning to navigate these disruptions. "Plan shipments early and monitor rate trends closely, as the Suez Canal’s gradual recovery and cautious carrier actions may keep rates elevated into Q2 2025," advised Fuh.To download the full report, click here:For further information or to speak with a Dimerco logistics expert, please get in touch with Gitte (gitte.w@pesti.io).About DimercoDimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets worldwide, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit Dimerco's website

