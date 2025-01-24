Excellence in Patient Care Award entries are now open

Spanning nine categories, the awards recognise, celebrate and reward the hard work done by physicians and multi-disciplinary healthcare teams in the UK and across the world.

Following a short break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe that it is now more important than ever to acknowledge and showcase the innovative work taking place, against the backdrop of current challenges and pressures faced by the NHS.

We have expanded the categories for this year’s awards to reflect the changing healthcare landscape.

The EPCA 2025 categories open for entry are:

Service improvement – delivering transformational systemic change

The Harold Thimbleby award for digital transformation

Developing workforce – empowering and supporting teams

Sustainability – reducing the environmental impact of healthcare

The Medical Protection Society award for patient safety

The Eric Watts award for patient engagement

Medical education – improving patient focus

Research – expanding medical knowledge while improving patient care

Health inequalities – working towards inclusive care for all

All subscribing members of the RCP are eligible to enter or be nominated. For team entries, the person entering on behalf of the team needs to be a subscribing member of the RCP. If nominating, it is useful to have their RCP code to hand, but not essential.

How to enter

To enter the Excellence in Patient Care Awards please complete this short application form between 24 January and 16 March 2025.

The top five teams or individuals for each award will be notified by 19 April via email and invited to deliver a short online presentation to the judging panel.

Unfortunately, due to the volume of entries, we will only be able to contact those entrants who have been shortlisted.

Next steps

The top three entries will be notified by 30 May 2025 and invited to the evening awards ceremony at RCP at The Spine in Liverpool on 10 July 2025, with the overall winners announced at the ceremony. If you have any questions, please get in touch with the team at medicalcare@rcp.ac.uk

Looking for inspiration? Download our brochure here to have a look at the winning projects from 2021.

#EPCA2025