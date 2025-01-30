CORE Soft Tissue Therapy & Massage Expands Wellness Services in Dulwich

MOVE + RELAX with CORE Soft Tissue Therapy & Massage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORE Soft Tissue Therapy & Massage is proud to announce its emergence as a leading wellness centre in South East London. Located in the heart of East Dulwich, the centre has quickly gained a reputation for its exceptional therapeutic services and client-centered approach.Founded by experienced therapists, CORE Soft Tissue Therapy & Massage offers a range of services including soft tissue therapy, sports massage, and pregnancy massage. The team at CORE is dedicated to providing personalized care to each client, tailoring treatments to address their specific needs and concerns.Excellence in Every SessionCORE has redefined the wellness experience by combining expertise with a holistic approach. With glowing testimonials pouring in, it’s clear that the centre has touched lives in profound ways:“This place is really excellent, and the therapists I’ve seen are of such high quality.”“I’ve had sports massages in a lot of different places over the years, but wow, Georgie is absolutely one of the best! Phenomenal.”“I had a massage that has sorted out my stiff neck and shoulder. I will be doing hot stones next time, which are a must in winter!”With a focus on holistic wellness, CORE Soft Tissue Therapy & Massage aims to redefine the concept of care in East Dulwich. The centre offers a tranquil and welcoming environment, where clients can relax and rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit. In addition to its therapeutic services, CORE also offers workshops and classes on topics such as stress management, nutrition, and self-care.A Team of Skilled TherapistsCORE’s team of therapists has been celebrated for their professionalism, skill, and ability to connect with clients on a personal level. Google Reviews highlight the exceptional care provided by individuals like Frame, Georgie, Maria, Nok, and Rebecca:“Frame made me feel comfortable and suggested a great massage plan based on my needs. The massage was exactly what I was looking for—relaxing and restorative.”“Nok took extra care in areas where my body was holding tension. I left feeling amazing.”“Maria is incredibly knowledgeable and created a calm and restorative environment.”“I’ve had pre and post-natal massages here—some of the best in my life. Listening to my needs, they provided a healing and grounding experience.”“Highly recommend! Whether it’s sports massage, reflexology, or hot stones, every treatment is outstanding.”“We are thrilled to be a part of the East Dulwich community and to have received such positive feedback from our clients,” says founder and lead therapist Nok. “At CORE, we believe that true wellness goes beyond just treating physical symptoms. Our goal is to help our clients achieve overall balance and wellbeing through our services and educational offerings.”CORE Soft Tissue Therapy & Massage invites the community to experience its exceptional services and join in its mission to redefine care in East Dulwich. To learn more about the centre and its services, visit www.coredulwich.co.uk For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact Amber J at info@coredulwich.co.uk.

