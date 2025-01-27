Virtual Field Exceeds Three Million Patient Exams, Addressing Growing Demand for Eye Care Diagnostics

Three Million Eye Exams Completed Using Virtual Field Technology, Reflecting Growing Need for Early Detection and Accessible Diagnostics

This milestone reflects our dedication to innovative eye care. Each exam highlights the transformative power of our technology as we break barriers and expand access to exceptional care.” — Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than three million visual field exams have now been conducted using Virtual Field technology, a milestone that underscores the growing importance of efficient and accessible diagnostic solutions in eye care. As rates of eye diseases continue to rise, particularly among aging populations, this achievement reflects the increasing need for tools that help practitioners detect conditions earlier and improve patient outcomes.The milestone comes just eight months after reaching two million exams, signaling a growing demand for diagnostic capabilities that address critical challenges in eye care, including the management of chronic conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration.Meeting a Growing Challenge in Eye CareThe number of individuals at risk of vision loss is growing as populations age and diseases such as diabetes become more prevalent. Visual field testing plays a crucial role in detecting and monitoring these conditions, which often progress without noticeable symptoms. Early detection allows for timely intervention, reducing the risk of severe vision loss and improving long-term quality of life for patients.Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, said:“This milestone is about the impact these exams have had on patient care. Each exam represents an opportunity to identify a condition early, manage it effectively, and ultimately preserve vision. It’s a reminder of the critical role diagnostics play in protecting eye health.”Streamlining Access to CareIn addition to supporting early detection, the growth in testing reflects the efforts of clinics and practitioners to provide care to a larger number of patients. With the demand for diagnostics increasing, eye care professionals have embraced tools that help streamline operations and reduce barriers to care.Dr. Taylor Hall, a long-standing user of Virtual Field’s technology, shared their experience saying:“Integrating Virtual Field into my practice has been transformative. The technology offers a comfortable and efficient testing experience for patients, and the reliability of the results has enhanced our diagnostic capabilities. Beyond improving patient care, Virtual Field has streamlined workflows in our clinic, reducing the time spent on testing and enabling us to see more patients without compromising quality. It’s a game-changer for both our practice efficiency and the patient experience.”Broader Impacts of Increased TestingThe milestone reflects more than just a number of exams—it represents meaningful outcomes for patients and communities. Visual field exams are a cornerstone of care in detecting conditions like glaucoma, where timely intervention can slow disease progression. They also help ensure ongoing monitoring of chronic conditions, providing data that informs treatment plans and helps practitioners track patient progress over time.Continuing to Meet the NeedAs the demand for diagnostic exams grows, so does the need for accessible solutions that can be deployed effectively across diverse settings. From large clinics to smaller practices, the ability to conduct reliable testing is crucial to meeting the needs of patients, particularly in regions where access to care may be limited.The milestone of three million exams reflects progress toward making comprehensive eye care diagnostics available to more patients while supporting practitioners in managing increasing demand.Eye care professional are invited to learn more about Virtual Field through a live demo

