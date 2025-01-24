Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala welcomes signing into law of the Expropriation Bill

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala, has welcome and described as seminal and ground-breaking the signing into law of the Expropriation Bill by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa today.

The legislation affirms the role of the state in unlocking land for socio-economic development and for distributive purposes. The legislation paves the way for expropriation in the public interest and is in full alignment with the Constitution.

The legislation places the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure as the executing authority of expropriation. All applications for those seeking expropriation for a public purpose and in the public interest must through the department.

Deputy Minister Zikalala in his capacity as the former Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure accelerated the finalization of this legislation and oversaw its passing by the National Assembly.

The bill aligns with Section 25 of the Constitution and is modelled on international best practices, and it complied with all public consultation processes.

“This is the legislation that will take South Africa in reality on the path of economic transformation and inclusive economic growth” said Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala.

“This is a culmination of the long history of struggle waged by the forbearers against the dispossession of the majority of Black people through the 1913 Land Act and the notorious Group Areas Act. We will use the newly promulgated legislation to enhance the delivery of infrastructure development programmes, industrialization and agricultural reform that improves food security” Deputy Minister Zikalala added.

The unequal distribution of land and the tendency by some greedy individuals to use land to impede the country’s development prospects will be a thing of the past. As the President indicated the legislation will be implemented without destabilizing the economic and development prospects of the country.

