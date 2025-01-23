Senate Bill 156 Printer's Number 106

PENNSYLVANIA, January 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 106 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 156 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY ARGALL, MARTIN, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, BAKER AND VOGEL, JANUARY 23, 2025 REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 23, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance, further providing for uniformity in administration of assistance and regulations as to assistance. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 403 of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a subsection to read: Section 403. Uniformity in Administration of Assistance; Regulations as to Assistance.--* * * (h) The department shall check, on a quarterly basis, income and employment records held by the Department of Labor and Industry against recipients of medical assistance and benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

