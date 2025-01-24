Skin cancer warning while enjoying the sun this Australia Day

Ahead of hot conditions this long weekend, health authorities are sending a timely reminder to South Australians to stay protected from the sun, to regularly check their skin, and see a GP if they notice any changes.

Noticeable changes in skin could be a sign of skin cancer, with two in three Australians diagnosed with some form of skin cancer before the age of 70.

To help GPs detect skin cancers early, the Malinauskas Government and Cancer Council SA have funded 330 dermatoscopes to practices across the state.

Dermatoscopes are a specialised microscope for the skin which allows doctors to look more closely at spots on the skin. The 330 devices have been funded through an innovative grant program to help early detection of skin cancer.

More than 550 GPs across the state have completed the Australasian College of Dermatologists’ training program, which educates GPs in using a dermatoscope to examine and diagnose skin lesions such as melanoma.

This improves early detection of skin cancer, saving more lives and resulting in less unnecessary procedures.

To protect themselves, South Australians are encouraged to use a combination of sun protection measures:

Slip on some sun-protective clothing that covers as much skin as possible.

Slop on SPF50+, broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen. Put it on 20 minutes before you go outdoors and every two hours afterwards.

Slap on a hat – broad brim to protect your face, head, neck and ears.

Seek shade.

Slide on some sunglasses.

Then it is important to regularly check your skin for new spots and changes to freckles or moles – and speak to your GP if you notice any changes.

A dermatoscope is not the only way skin cancer can be detected, but as it greatly enhances the view of the skin, it can aid the diagnosis of skin conditions such as melanoma more effectively than a check without one.

Around 40 per cent of enrolled GPs are from regional, rural and remote areas – where people would otherwise need to travel long distances for a skin check.

Dermatoscopes were provided to GPs demonstrating the greatest need, with criteria considering aspects such as rurality, socioeconomic status and melanoma prevalence in the location of their practice.

In 2021, 831 South Australians were diagnosed with melanoma – a type of skin cancer - and it is the third most common cancer in younger people aged 15-44, and the fourth most common cancer in people aged 45-64.

The State Government – through Preventive Health SA - is funding multiple projects to contribute to skin cancer prevention.

This includes the Same Goes for You social marketing campaign delivered by Cancer Council SA that will be launched next month across radio, TV, social media, and outdoor advertising.

The campaign is targeted at men aged 40-59 who are one of the targeted groups as part of the State Government’s Skin Cancer Partnership between Preventive Health SA and Cancer Council SA.

Another initiative is Project Check Mate – which involves the University of South Australia training regional nurses to conduct AI assisted skin checks at regional field days, festivals and events.

More information on the GP training is available on the Dermatology Australasia website < https://www.dermatologyaustralasia.com.au/certificate-of-practical-dermoscopy>.

Attributable to Chris Picton

Australia Day is looking like the perfect time to get to the beach, but it’s important to stay protected from the sun so you don’t pay for it later in life.

Remember to Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek and Slide to protect yourself from skin cancer.

If you do notice changes in your skin, don’t muck around – early detection is the key. Go and see a GP and get checked.

Providing access to dermatoscopes to GPs across South Australia means more people can access potentially lifesaving skin checks close to home.

Early detection will have the greatest impact on reducing the number of South Australians lost to skin cancer.

This is part of the State Government’s commitment to preventing cancer and providing important services to help identify cancer in the early stages when treatments are less invasive and provide the best chance of full recovery.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA, Chief Executive, Marina Bowshall

This training is all about increasing the skills and tools available to GPs to detect skin cancer early.

No matter where you live in South Australia, you are encouraged to regularly check your skin and talk to your GP if you notice any changes.

Attributable to Cancer Council SA, Prevention and Advocacy Manager, Christine Morris

The sooner skin cancer is identified, the better your chance of successful treatment and survival.

This collaboration with the State Government and Preventive Health SA will enable access to vital skin checks, increasing the early detection of skin cancer and helping to save South Australian lives.