Office of the Governor — News Release — Media Advisory — Governor Green Celebrates Opening Of Eighteenth Kauhale

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN CELEBRATES OPENING OF KŪLIA

I KA NUʻU KAUHALE

Blessing set for the Newest Kauhale by the Green Administration in Partnership with U.S.VETS



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 23, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today announced the opening of the Kūlia I Ka Nuʻu kauhale. As with the 17 other kauhale Governor Green has opened, this community embraces people who are experiencing homelessness. In partnership with operator U.S.VETS, this kauhale implements an emergency bed program that addresses immediate shelter needs, food insecurities and access to care for residents.

“Housing is health care, and the Kūlia I Ka Nu‘u project is a powerful step toward addressing the urgent houselessness crisis in Leeward O‘ahu. Inspired by Queen Kapiʻolani’s motto to ‘strive for the highest,’ this initiative reflects our commitment to lifting up our most vulnerable—providing not just shelter, but dignity, stability, and a path to independence and personal excellence,” said Governor Green. “Together, with the strength of this community, we are creating a future where every person has the opportunity to thrive.”

The mission of U.S.VETS is to prevent and end veteran homelessness and to empower veterans and families through housing, comprehensive services and advocacy. Its vision is to have all veterans and their families have their needs met to regain and maintain independence. The residents will be people in the community who are experiencing housing instability.

“Every bed at this site represents a chance for someone to start over,” said Darryl Vincent, president and chief executive officer of U.S.VETS. “By integrating immediate care with long-term housing solutions, Kūlia I Ka Nu`u is set to change lives and empower residents to thrive. It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we work together with urgency and purpose.”

This initiative aims to support up to 19 individuals in their transition from houselessness to healthy independence. There will be 14 emergency beds for males and five for females, specifically designed for short-term stays. A crucial part of this transition is the use of 12 permanent housing units at Kūlia I Ka Nuʻu designed to facilitate a smooth move to stable living conditions. In addition to providing shelter, trained staff and volunteers will play vital roles in managing the facilities, ensuring safety, providing necessities, and linking individuals to relevant support services.

“The program will adopt a Housing First approach, ensuring low barriers to entry and immediate access to shelter and housing without unnecessary prerequisites,” said John Mizuno, the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness and Housing Solutions. “The program also intends to focus on housing access and retention, assisting individuals and families in rapidly securing permanent housing and preventing the residents’ return to houselessness.”

The kauhale will provide a comprehensive list of services, such as emergency shelter case management, housing-focused case management, and assertive engagement strategies. These services are designed to be trauma-informed, culturally competent, and recovery-based, emphasizing participant choice and community integration. Services will be available until permanent housing can be secured, with no arbitrary time limits on program participation.

Kūlia I Ka Nu‘u has provided the state cost savings in that Mark Development and Sofos Realty renovated the existing structure that offers rooms, restroom and shower amenities, a dining room and office space, without having to build a new facility.

Photos from today’s kauhale blessing at 85-296 Ala Hema St., courtesy Office of the Governor, can be found here.

About U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS is on a mission to end veteran homelessness in the United States. The organization was founded by veterans to serve fellow veterans and is the leading nonprofit dedicated to the work of helping veterans and their families transition from homelessness through tailored support to help them gain independence.

