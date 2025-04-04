2025-50 HAWAI‘I COUNTY POLICE DETECTIVE FOUND GUILTY OF PERJURY
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
HAWAI‘I COUNTY POLICE DETECTIVE FOUND GUILTY OF PERJURY
News Release 2025-50
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 3, 2025
HILO, Hawai‘i – William Brown, a detective in the Vice Division of the Hawaiʻi County Police Department, was found guilty of Perjury, a class C felony offense, following a bench trial by Judge Peter K. Kubota on April 2, 2025.
Brown was found guilty of knowingly making a false statement while under oath, to a grand jury proceeding before the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit, while employed as a Hawaiʻi County Police detective.
The false statement involved his interview with a suspect in a case where drugs were found in a vehicle. During the interview, the suspect stated multiple times that the only item she brought into the vehicle with her was her cell phone. The majority of the drugs found in the vehicle were in a black bag which also contained a pink stuffed animal pencil type case. Brown then testified falsely during the grand jury that the suspect claimed to have brought both her cell phone and the pink stuffed animal case into the vehicle with her.
Deputy Attorney General Albert Cook, who handled the prosecution of the case stated, “Our legal system is designed to find the truth. When witnesses lie, it undermines our legal system and perverts the quest for justice. The Department of the Attorney General is committed to protecting the integrity of the criminal justice system and will prosecute those who commit perjury.”
Sentencing is set for May 23, 2025, before the Honorable Peter K. Kubota. Brown faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
# # #
Media contacts:
Dave Day
Special Assistant to the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1284
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov
Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1252
Cell: 808-379-9249
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.