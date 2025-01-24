NSFAS on outstanding payments for student accommodation service providers

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) notes the media statement by the Private Student Housing Association (PSHA) dated 20 January 2025, regarding outstanding payments for accommodation providers (APs).

Upon discovering the statement, the NSFAS Administrator Mr Freeman Nomvalo, engaged with the leadership of the PSHA regarding the concerns raised.

The NSFAS Administrator calls upon the PSHA to furnish NSFAS with the list of affected APs and students so that the situation can be immediately resolved. The call also goes to all APs who have outstanding legitimate claims to also submit their lists to NSFAS for further processing and verification.

NSFAS would like to remind all APs that payments of student accommodation will only be finalised on receipt of legitimate accommodation claims.

NSFAS will validate the list and process payments of legitimate claims, which might not have been paid through institutions and NSFAS payment service providers.

In the current academic year, NSFAS is implementing measures to ensure certainty and clarity about claims and disbursements.

As a result, the NSFAS Administrator urge all APs with 2024 outstanding claims, to send their claims to the following dedicated email address NSFASAccomProv@nsfas.org.za for further engagement with NSFAS.

Enquiries:

E-mail: media@nsfas.org.za

