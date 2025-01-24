IP Geo-location Services Market Size is Thriving Worldwide: $7.4 Billion by 2031, Claims AMR

IP Geo-location Services Market

Surge in digital marketing serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global IP geo-location services market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 𝐈𝐏 𝐆𝐞𝐨-𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. The global IP Geo-Location Services Market Size was valued at $2.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 210 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31708 IP geolocation services have access to many databases of various types, which provide them with the data they need to find someone online using their IP address. The regional internet registries are a major source of information about IP addresses. These are substantial, official groups in charge of overseeing and distributing IP addresses in particular parts of the globe. One of the oldest and most used techniques for identifying fraudsters is IP geolocation services. A service may check data sources where the IP address of the user is present. For instance, if a person entered their current city or ZIP code into a real-time weather website, the information was associated with their IP address since they made the request online.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global IP geo-location services market based on API packages, enterprise size, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ip-geo-location-services-market/purchase-options According to IP geolocation services market research, the target advertisement and fraud detection segments are expected to witness considerable CAGRs of 14.71% and 13.06%, respectively, during the forecast period. The cumulative share of these two segments was 33.32% in 2021 and is anticipated to reach 37.9% by 2031.Based on application, the digital rights management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the target advertisement segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Neustar, Inc., Hexasoft Development (IP2Location.com), Akamai Technologies, Inc., BigDataCloud Pty. Ltd., Digital Element Inc., KickFire Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., MaxMind, Inc., Apilayer GmbH (Ipstack), Geobyte𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31708 Region-wise, North America held a significant global IP geolocation services market share , due to the country's expanding location-based cloud services, the U.S. currently dominates the regional market for North America. The main drivers of the growth of the IP Geo-Location Services Industry in North America are government initiatives to promote innovation, urbanization, and advancements in regional marketing and online fraud detection management. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud-integrated services, machine learning and the internet of things (IoT) are the primary factors that drive the growth of the IP geolocation services market in Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA.Based on API package, the basic API package segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the extended IP Geolocation API segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31708 Based on application, the digital rights management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global IP geo-location services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the target advertisement segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global IP geo-location services market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Europe region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Communication Intelligence Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/communication-intelligence-market-A31755 Product Engineering Services Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/product-engineering-services-market-A31515 Rail Maintenance Management System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rail-maintenance-management-system-market Online Voting System Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-voting-system-market-A08885

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.