ZFZ Law Sues SoCal Edison on Behalf of Widow and Her Four Young Children Who Lost Home in Eaton Fire

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles litigation firm Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP filed a lawsuit on Thursday, January 23, 2025, against Southern California Edison Company (SCE) and its parent company, Edison International, on behalf of two Altadena families who tragically lost their homes in the Eaton Fire (Sarah Ray, et al. vs Southern California Edison, et al., No. 25STCV01794). Both families, headed by single mothers caring for young children, allege that SCE’s negligence in maintaining power lines and equipment contributed to the catastrophic wildfire, which destroyed over 8,000 structures across Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.For lifelong Altadena resident Sarah Ray and her four young children, ages 2 through 11, the devastating Eaton Fire comes on the heels of another family tragedy. Just before Christmas in 2022, Sarah’s husband, Casey, passed away after a battle with cancer. Today, the destructive and preventable Eaton Fire has devastated their family again.On the night of January 7, 2025, the power suddenly went out at the Ray home. Sarah could see a very distant glow in the mountains. In the next few hours, life for the Ray family changed forever. At 3 a.m., as flames began to engulf her neighborhood, Sarah heard an evacuation order from a police bullhorn in the street. Sarah quickly packed up her children and a few essentials and fled. A lifetime of memories and precious belongings, including the few items she had left from her husband, would soon be turned to ash. With her children crying and terrified in the car, Sarah drove through the flames to safety. Sarah recalls,“I was just trying to keep my family safe. When I saw the flames approaching, I barely had time to grab my kids and our dog. It was terrifying. The smoke was so thick I could hardly see.”As the Eaton Fire raged on, Sarah confronted the heartbreaking reality of losing her family’s home, along with cherished memories, most of their belongings, and her children’s beloved cat. Sarah, a full-time teacher with LAUSD, now faces the challenge of finding temporary housing for her family of five and ultimately rebuilding their lives on her own.Sadly, so many families have felt the devastating impact of the Eaton Fire. Their losses go far beyond losing property - they've lot a sense of safety, stability, and normalcy. They have lost their neighborhoods, their playgrounds, their schools, and their places of worship. The backbone of their community has been shattered. This lawsuit aims to hold SCE accountable for their negligence and egregious violations of law to help these families recoup the massive losses they have suffered. Sarah hopes their legal action will not only bring them the justice they seek but also help prevent future tragedies caused by negligence. Sarah says,“We deserve answers and accountability. Our lives were turned upside down by this disaster, and we are seeking justice not only for ourselves but for everyone affected in our community.”Rachel Fiset, the lead attorney for the case, stated:“Sadly, the Eaton Fire is yet another instance of a highly destructive fire in California that could have and should have been prevented. Instead, beloved communities are decimated, lives have been lost, and so many people are left trying to piece their lives back together from nothing.”Ms. Fiset seeks justice for those affected by the Eaton Fire,“I have litigated hundreds of cases relating to the devastation caused by wildfires, but I never could have anticipated this level of loss in Los Angeles. This event has been painful for so many but there is a desire in the community to rebuild and come back stronger than ever."Dawn Utsumi, an experienced wildfire litigator on the case, stated:"The breadth of devastation is unimaginable. We believe it’s important to tell their stories as part of the healing process.”Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP is a Los Angeles-based law firm with local knowledge, extensive wildfire litigation experience, and resources to bring justice to those devastated by this tragic situation.

