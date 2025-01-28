Black History Month Meets Trump’s Golden Age: The Fresh Start Initiative Could Transform Route 66 for African Americans

Proposed Locations of New States for African Americans

A groundbreaking petition proposes five new states along Route 66 for African Americans, paving the way for self-governance and empowerment.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA – This Black History Month, a groundbreaking proposal aims to reshape the conversation about African American empowerment. The Fresh Start Initiative calls on President Donald J. Trump to champion the creation of five new states along the historic Route 66, offering African Americans the opportunity to build their own governance systems, economies, and communities.

Route 66, long a symbol of opportunity and freedom, provides the perfect foundation for this vision. With vast, sparsely populated areas, this iconic highway could become the starting point for a transformative future, giving African Americans control over lands and laws tailored to their unique needs.

Could Trump’s “Golden Age for America” also usher in the Golden Era for African Americans?

Why Route 66? A Strategic and Symbolic Choice

Stretching from California to Illinois, Route 66 passes through states like California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. Known as the “Mother Road,” its historical significance and underutilized regions offer the ideal backdrop for the creation of new states.

The proposed states would:

• Span 200 square miles each and accommodate 2 million residents per state.

• Include 10 compact Mini-EcoCities per state, each housing 200,000 people and designed with sustainability, innovation, and economic growth in mind.

• Leverage sparsely populated areas to minimize disruption to existing communities while maximizing opportunity for new development.

“This initiative breathes new life into Route 66, transforming it from an abandoned highway into the foundation of a bold, innovative future for African Americans,” said Andrew Donahue, the initiative’s Chief Spokesperson and a retired Navy Senior Chief.

Veterans Leading the Way

The Fresh Start Initiative is spearheaded by African American veterans, whose proven leadership and commitment ensure the success of this transformative plan. Donahue emphasized:

“Patriotic African American veterans are ready to lead every aspect of this initiative. We are the solution—not the police, not the preachers, not more laws and order, but veteran leadership committed to the people and this country. Our experience and discipline will build thriving, united communities.”

During the 15-year ‘Under Construction’ period, veterans will oversee governance structures, infrastructure, and community building, fostering a renewed sense of unity and purpose.

The Vision for Self-Governance and Integration

The Fresh Start Initiative is about empowerment, not division. African Americans, whose population exceeds 50 million, surpass countries like Canada (38 million) and Australia (26 million) in size. Yet, they remain without control over lands, laws, or systems that reflect their values.

The initiative proposes a unique blend of independence and integration:

• A 15-year foundational period for building economic models, governance systems, and cultural identities free from external interference.

• Full integration into the United States after the foundational period, allowing these states to contribute to the nation while maintaining their self-determination.

“This is about creating opportunities that integration alone has failed to deliver,” Donahue added. “It’s a path to autonomy and empowerment, not dependence.”

Route 66: A New Model for Economic Growth

Each new state will rely on the $20 billion annual Fresh Start Endowment, funded by 50% of African American federal tax contributions. These resources will drive the development of infrastructure, industries, and innovative Mini-EcoCities along Route 66.

The economic benefits include:

• Job Creation: Millions of new jobs in construction, manufacturing, and technology.

• Sustainability: Mini-EcoCities designed for environmental resilience and smart growth.

• Industry Hubs: Centers for education, healthcare, business development, and agriculture.

“This is about building—not relying,” said Donahue. “These states will drive innovation and pay back the investment through increased federal tax revenues and economic growth.”

Serving All African Americans

For the 40 million African Americans who may not relocate, the initiative includes 100 Veteran-Led City Halls in urban centers with populations over 100,000 African Americans. These hubs will provide resources, mentorship, and services across 10 key areas, including education, healthcare, and public safety.

“Whether you relocate or remain, this initiative ensures that all African Americans can benefit,” Donahue explained.

A Call to Action During Black History Month

The Fresh Start Initiative offers a modern solution to historical inequities, transforming the legacy of African Americans into one of empowerment and prosperity. Supporters believe President Trump’s leadership can make this vision a reality.

Mini EcoCity Design: Amanirena

