Food is Love Foundation Partners with Ansoni Foundation to Fund Over 258,000 School Lunch Meals for Children in Rwanda

Sharing love through food is at the heart of our mission, and we are honored to support these students and their futures At Food is Love, we believe every child deserves the nourishment and opportunity to thrive Food is Love transforms lives through the power of food, offering innovative programs like free meal initiatives, culinary training, food rescue, and tokenized giving. Rooted in compassion, we empower at-risk individuals, nourish communities, and create pathways to hope

In an inspiring demonstration of global compassion, this effort underscores the power of collaboration in combating food insecurity and supporting education.

Providing free, hot meals to children in Rwandan schools is one of the greatest joys of our Food is Love mission. It’s more than food—it’s hope, opportunity, and the foundation for a brighter future.” — John Michel, President, Food is Love Foundation

ALTON, IL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Food is Love Foundation proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with The Ansoni Foundation to fund over 258,000 school lunch meals in 2025 for children attending GS Gatovu, a day school located in the Dutare village in the Huye District of Ruhashya Sector, Rwanda. This initiative will support 1,292 students and 37 teachers, furthering Food is Love’s mission of dignified dining and equitable access to nutritious meals.The GS Gatovu school has been the top-rated school district for best overall student performance among day schools in both the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. This new collaboration underscores both organizations' shared commitment to improving global health and well-being through access to quality nutrition.As part of the partnership, The Ansoni Foundation is the first partner in Rwanda to adopt Food is Love’s signature Currency of Caring initiative, a tokenized giving program designed to empower local citizens and businesses to help improve access to healthy meals for neighbors in need. In simplest terms, the Currency of Caring is a simple means to foster a culture of shared responsibility and community support.Per Food is Love Foundation President John Michel, “Providing free, hot meals to children in Rwandan schools is one of the greatest joys of our mission at Food is Love. It’s more than just food—it’s hope, opportunity, and the foundation for a brighter future. We are deeply honored to nourish young minds and hearts, knowing that every meal served supports their potential to thrive.”Nicole Ansoni, founder of the Ansoni Foundation added “Food should not be a privilege—it is a fundamental human right. Feeding a child is more than just providing a meal; it’s an act of justice, a declaration that every soul deserves the nourishment to dream, to thrive, and to create a better world. With every meal shared, we honor the truth that no child should be left behind, and no future left unrealized.”About The Food is Love FoundationThe Food is Love Foundation, founded in 2021 and based in Alton, IL, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating, empowering, and restoring lives through food. Its innovative programs include the Currency of Caring tokenized giving initiative, a food truck apprentice program, culinary training, food as medicine nutrition programs, and a community food rescue operation transforming excess food into 'Plates with a Purpose.' The foundation focuses on training and providing work experience to at-risk youth and young adults while operating a rescued food program that sustains operations through social enterprise models, including food trucks and catering services.About The Ansoni FoundationThe ANSONI Foundation is a global philanthropic organization committed to addressing one of the most pressing challenges faced by underprivileged children: access to nutritious meals during school hours. Established with the vision of fostering education, growth, and opportunity, the Foundation ensures that no child misses out on their chance to succeed due to hunger.With the belief that every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn, dream, and achieve. The Ansoni Foundation is guided by the principles of compassion, community engagement, and sustainable impact, striving to create a better future for the next generation. Through strategic partnerships and funding, The Ansoni Foundation supports programs that promote long-term sustainable impact, focusing on food security, education, and health initiatives worldwide.

