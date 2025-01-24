"Student Pass 2025" Announced for Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori"

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.; ©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved. TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

Currently available for purchase, the pass offers entry to all permanent attractions at a special discount of 67% off

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan) is now offering students (middle school, high school, university, and vocational students) a special day pass that includes entry to all four permanent attractions for 4,800 yen, 67% off the regular price. The student pass, on sale for a limited time from December 20th, offers students the chance for a wild day with their friends enjoying Japanese anime, manga, movies, video games, and other pop culture, within the greenery of Awaji Island. Young adults can immerse themselves in the worlds of NARUTO, Godzilla, Dragon Quest, and Crayon Shinchan.

■Overview: "Nijigen no Mori Student Pass 2025"

Sales Period: from December 20th (Fri) 2024, for tickets valid between January 21st (Tues) to March 19th (Wed) 2025

Eligibility: Middle school, high school, university, vocational school students (valid student ID required)

Price: 4,800 yen (tax incl.), 67% off the price of the adult "free pass".

Attractions: The student pass includes content covered in "Light Tickets" for the below attractions:

- NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

- Godzilla Interception Operation: National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (The "Internal Surveillance" and "External Monitoring" zipline courses require a minimum height of 120 cm and weight of 25 kg.)

- Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island

- Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park (The Mononoke Ninja, Foot Soldier, and Samurai-Daisho courses at "Appare! Sengoku Great Adventure!" require a minimum height of 120 cm and weight between 25 and 110 kg.)

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/ticket/nDM6IBZTcM/ticket0000036248/

Notes: These tickets are limited-time special passes. Age verification may be requested on site. Attraction experiences are limited to once per ticket.

■Overview: Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori", within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Nijigen no Mori is an anime park located in the vast greenery of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, on Awaji Island, a brief hop away from Kobe and Osaka. The park promises immersive attractions combining Japanese pop culture such as anime, manga, movies, and video games, with nature and technology. The four permanent attractions recreate the worlds of NARUTO, Godzilla, Dragon Quest, and Crayon Shinchan, offering fun for friends, families, and fans in the nature of Awaji Island.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/

