FTC Grants Chairman Ferguson Authority to Comply with President Trump’s Orders to End DEI

The Federal Trade Commission approved a motion to give Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson authority needed to comply with President Trump’s executive orders ending DEI across the federal government.

On Wednesday, Chairman Ferguson announced a series of actions that decisively put an end to the pernicious ideology of DEI at the FTC. Since some DEI-related directives, documents, or programs may require Commission votes to end, he announced that the Commission would be considering a motion to delegate to the Chairman the authority to bring the Commission into full compliance with President Trump’s orders.

Today, a motion to grant that authority to the Chairman was approved by a vote of 2-1-2. Commissioners Rebecca K. Slaughter and Lina M. Khan did not participate. Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya voted no and issued a dissenting statement. Chairman Ferguson issued a statement joined by Commissioner Holyoak. Commissioner Slaughter also issued a separate statement.

Chairman Ferguson will exercise this authority to comply with President Trump’s orders.