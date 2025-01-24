FEMA, State, USDA Team to Host Agriculture Recovery Fairs

HICKORY, N.C. – One-day Agriculture Recovery Centers are planned to help North Carolina farmers recover from Helene damage. The first locations are set for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell and Watauga counties. Additional events are planned for Ashe, Avery, Burke, Mitchell and Yancey counties. All are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The walk-through events will provide information on addressing agricultural or rural needs not covered by standard programs offered by FEMA or the state, and offer opportunities for farmers, ranchers, nursery owners, vineyards, honeybee growers and fish producers to meet with agricultural officials to learn about assistance available.

The centers have specifically trained representatives of FEMA; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; North Carolina Department of Commerce; North Carolina Department of Agriculture; U.S. Small Business Administration; local Farm Service Agency officials; and other government agencies to assist agricultural workers with their recovery needs. Please bring evidence of ownership, or photos of damaged or lost tools and equipment, along with estimated replacement costs to expedite your application. Learn more here: Help for Self-Employed.