FEMA, State, USDA Team to Host Agriculture Recovery Fairs

HICKORY, N.C. – One-day Agriculture Recovery Centers are planned to help North Carolina farmers recover from Helene damage. The first locations are set for Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell and Watauga counties. Additional events are planned for Ashe, Avery, Burke, Mitchell and Yancey counties. All are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The walk-through events will provide information on addressing agricultural or rural needs not covered by standard programs offered by FEMA or the state, and offer opportunities for farmers, ranchers, nursery owners, vineyards, honeybee growers and fish producers to meet with agricultural officials to learn about assistance available. 

The centers have specifically trained representatives of FEMA; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; North Carolina Department of Commerce; North Carolina Department of Agriculture; U.S. Small Business Administration; local Farm Service Agency officials; and other government agencies to assist agricultural workers with their recovery needs.  Please bring evidence of ownership, or photos of damaged or lost tools and equipment, along with estimated replacement costs to expedite your application. Learn more here: Help for Self-Employed.  

Jan. 27 – McDowell County                                     

McDowell Technical Community College 

Universal Manufacturing Center

634 College Drive

Marion, NC 28752

Jan. 28 – Henderson County 

Dana Community Center

2879 Upward Rd

Flat Rock, NC 28731

 

Jan. 30 – Buncombe County 

Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College

Ivy Building

9 Genevieve Circle

Asheville, NC 28801

Jan. 31 – Watauga County 

Watauga Agricultural Conference Center

(Winter Farmer’s Market)

252 Poplar Grove Road

Boone, NC 28607

