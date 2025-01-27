SequenceShift Achieves AWS Retail Competency for Amazon Connect Contact Centers

SequenceShift earns AWS Retail Competency, highlighting expertise in secure and scalable PCI-compliant phone payment solutions for Amazon Connect contact centers. Trusted by leading brands like Chef Works and Sonos.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SequenceShift , a leading provider of PCI-compliant phone payment solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency. This designation recognizes SequenceShift’s proven expertise in providing secure, scalable, and customer-focused payment solutions for retail businesses utilizing Amazon Connect.The AWS Retail Competency validates SequenceShift’s ability to help retailers enhance operational efficiency, streamline compliance processes, and deliver seamless customer and agent experiences. Trusted by leading brands such as Chef Works and Sonos , SequenceShift empowers retail contact centers with innovative solutions that simplify PCI compliance while safeguarding sensitive payment data.“With the AWS Retail Competency, SequenceShift strengthens its commitment to supporting the retail industry with solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of today’s fast-evolving market,” said Dmitri Muntean, Managing Director, SequenceShift.“Our secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions are designed to help retail businesses build trust, improve customer engagement, and optimize operational efficiency.”SequenceShift’s AWS-native solutions help retail contact centers maintain PCI DSS compliance with minimal disruption, ensuring businesses can focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences. The company’s flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing model eliminates upfront costs and streamlines implementation through AWS Marketplace.By achieving the AWS Retail Competency, SequenceShift joins a select group of AWS Partners recognized for their technical expertise and success in helping retailers leverage AWS technologies to transform their businesses.For more information about SequenceShift’s PCI-compliant payment solutions for the retail industry, visit www.sequenceshift.com About SequenceShift:SequenceShift is a leading provider of cloud-based PCI compliance solutions designed specifically for Amazon Connect. With scalable, secure, and user-friendly phone payment solutions, SequenceShift helps businesses simplify compliance, enhance customer trust, and optimize operations.

