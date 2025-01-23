MPD Arrests Man in 2012 First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a 2012 first-degree sexual abuse while armed offense that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, January 12, 2012, the suspect approached the victim in the 200 block of Nicholson Street, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspect then assaulted and had forced sexual contact with the victim before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 35-year-old Cristian Arteaga, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed.

CCN: 12010773

