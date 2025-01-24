ExpertusONE Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Employee Experience for Learning Experience Management

ExpertusONE's AI-powered platform unifies LMS, LXP, and Skills Management, enabling personalized learning and skill gap identification.

This highlights how important a seamless learning experience is to prepare the workforce for the future. ExpertusONE brings skills, LXP nad LMS together to build the workforce needed to succeed.” — Ramesh Ramani, CEO, ExpertusONE

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ExpertusONE, the leading learning management platform for modern enterprises, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the 2024 IDC MarketScape : Worldwide Employee Experience for Learning Experience Management. The study assesses the functional scope, delivery, and direction of Learning Experience Management (LXM) vendors worldwide.The Marketscape report includes an analysis of ten leading LXM vendors, defining their categories, which span platform data enablement, AI personalization, content interactions and serviceability, performance integration, and insights extensibility. In naming ExpertusONE a major player, IDC noted that “Organizations seeking to automate and centralize learning initiatives across required, programmed, and curated learning, without eliminating or transferring their existing content environments and partnerships, can benefit from ExpertusONE. Similarly, organizations requiring support for continuous, offline learning and skilling can make use of ExpertusONE.”ExpertusONE’s unified learning management platform brings enterprises a comprehensive solution that combines a LMS, LXP, and Skills Management with enhanced AI-powered features, replacing disparate legacy systems and facilitating cohesive, agile learning in the modern workplace. The system uses extensible architecture, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with everyday productivity applications such as Salesforce, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.By combining an expansive skills library with the power of AI, ExpertusONE enables companies to identify and address skill gaps in real-time so that they can shape the future of their workforce with precision and purpose. Additionally, ExpertusONE leverages AI to enhance learner’s experiences with personalized content, interactive modules, and actionable insights for performance management. As employees engage in recommended and driven content, the LXP personalizes adaptive learning paths that evolve as the employee's skills journey grows, diversifies, and progresses.The IDC report highlights just how important a seamless learning experience is to prepare the workforce for the future through skill growth and personalized learning. ExpertusONE is bringing skills and the LXP together with a strong LMS foundation layered in to support organizations as they build the workforce they need to succeed. - Ramesh Ramani, CEO, ExpertusONEFor more information about ExpertusONE, including the newly integrated skills platform, visit www. expertusone.com About ExpertusONEExpertusONE is a leading unified learning platform provider, revolutionizing corporate training with its award-winning solution. Blending elegant design, intuitive functionality, and mobile-ready solutions, ExpertusONE caters to employees, customers, and partners for a diverse range of training needs including product, sales, compliance, and skills development. Its cloud-based system combines LMS, LXP, and Skills Management into a single platform, supporting various training formats from SCORM to virtual reality. The platform interoperates seamlessly with applications like Salesforce, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, while AI enhances the learning experience with personalized content, interactive modules, and actionable insights for performance management. For more info, visit expertusone.com, call 877-827-8160, or email info@expertusone.com.

