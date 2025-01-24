KYAN Technologies’ platform used to find drug combination and potential biomarker in radioresistant cancer study

SINGAPORE, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYAN Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“KYAN”) announces the publication of study results in Experimental Hematology & Oncology, with the publication title: “Combinatorial functionomics identifies HDAC6-dependent molecular vulnerability of radioresistant head and neck cancer.”In this study, KYAN’s Optim.AI™ platform (also known as “QPOP”), was applied to identify an epigenetic based therapeutic strategy in radioresistant head and neck cancer (RR-HNC). The study identified a critical role of HDAC6 in RR-HNC. Furthermore, a four‑gene biomarker signature that may predict HDAC6-related radioresistance was identified from two independent patient cohorts through multi-omic analysis that pairs functionomics with transcriptomics.“We are extremely excited by the results of this study as it exhibits the value that we can add to drug development with combinatorial biomarker discovery,” said Hugo Saavedra, Chief Executive Officer of KYAN.KYAN’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Edward Chow, added, “We are very proud of the work done by our collaborators at National University of Singapore and National Cancer Centre Singapore to demonstrate the use of Optim.AI™ towards novel target identification in a difficult to treat cancer.”About KYANKYAN is a biotech company committed to bridging the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. The company’s flagship platform, Optim.AI™, combines small data AI-driven analytics with innovative biological experimentation to provide clinicians with personalized cancer treatment insights. Optim.AI™ is clinically validated and currently available as a laboratory developed test (LDT) to clinicians and patients in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Multiple studies have demonstrated our platform’s accuracy and effectiveness across a variety of cancers. Visit our website www.kyantechnologies.com to explore our publications, presentations, and to learn more about Optim.AI™.

