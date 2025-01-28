Teralta joins the e-NG Coalition to work with industry leaders in achieving a net-zero carbon future

Teralta is in very good company. We look forward to working collaboratively with hydrogen leaders globally to support the planet in achieving a net-zero carbon future.” — Simon Pickup, CEO, Teralta

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teralta Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“Teralta”), a leader in clean hydrogen and e-NG production within North America, is pleased to announce its membership within the e-NG Coalition.

The company is one of ten esteemed new members to contribute to the scope of the coalition, helping to accelerate the adoption of electric natural gas (e-NG) across markets as well as the development of e-NG projects globally.

“Joining the e-NG Coalition is a significant milestone for Teralta,” said Simon Pickup, CEO of Teralta. “While we already enjoy working relationships with some coalition members, we’re now able to join the collective and make even more meaningful progress in Teralta’s mission to produce clean hydrogen at cost parity with (or better than) fossil fuels.”

Existing and new e-NG Coalition members include: Engie, IHI (new member), INPEX (new member), "K" LINE (new member), KOGAS (new member), Mitsubishi Corporation, Osaka Gas, Samsung E&A (new member), Sempra Infrastructure, Shell (new member), Standard Carbon (new member), StormFisher Hydrogen (new member), Teralta Hydrogen Solutions (new member), Terraform Industries (new member), TES, Tokyo Gas, Toho Gas, TotalEnergies

“Teralta is in very good company,” stated Simon Pickup. “We look forward to working collaboratively with hydrogen leaders globally to support the planet in achieving a net-zero carbon future.”



About the e-NG Coalition

The e-NG Coalition is a collaborative alliance of pioneering companies that believe electric Natural Gas (e-NG) has a role to play to accelerate the energy transition towards a net-zero carbon future. The Coalition seeks to promote e-NG, build a global market with aligned emissions accounting and certification standards, and bolster cooperation between all stakeholders along the e-NG value chain. By aligning industry innovation with ambitious climate policies, the coalition aims to be a catalyst for meaningful progress in the energy landscape.

About Teralta

Teralta is an innovator in clean hydrogen and e-NG production, including the technology and the infrastructure to store and distribute it. Founded in 2021, the company’s exclusive access to clean hydrogen and its unique end-to-end business model distinguishes Teralta from any competitor, delivering safe, secure, and profitable clean hydrogen initiatives.

For more information, please contact PR@teralta.com, visit the Teralta website, or view the announcement on the e-NG Coalition website.

Legal Disclaimer:

