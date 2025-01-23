Governor appoints Taylor Cook as director of homeless initiatives

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named Taylor Michelle Cook as director of homeless initiatives. Cook brings extensive experience in homeless service system design, project management, and applied research to the role.

“Taylor has dedicated her career to building equitable systems that support the most vulnerable populations,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Her deep knowledge, combined with her hands-on experience, will strengthen our state’s efforts to combat homelessness and expand access to housing.”

Cook, a doctoral candidate in Community and Regional Planning at the University of Texas at Austin, has led advocacy efforts as chair of the Texas Homeless Network and contributed to national research on housing systems. Her work in Austin included designing innovative solutions to homelessness and improving access to social services.

As director of homeless initiatives, Cook will lead New Mexico’s efforts to address homelessness through coordinated strategies, leveraging public-private partnerships, and ensuring that solutions are community-driven and sustainable.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity and contribute to advancing New Mexico’s goals of reducing homelessness and increasing access to critical services,” Cook said. “By fostering collaboration and innovation, we can make meaningful progress toward building a more inclusive and supportive community for all New Mexicans.”