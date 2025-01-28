Super Bowl LIX Fever: Simply Extra Balloons Inflates Game Day Spirit in SoCal Offering Festive Super Bowl Balloon Decor

Simply Extra Balloons Logo Super Bowl LIX Tower Balloon Super Bowl NFL Garland

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simply Extra Balloons , Southern California’s leading balloon decoration service, is excited to announce its special Super Bowl LIX decor collection designed to elevate viewing parties across the Inland Empire and Orange County areas. With the big game set for February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, football fans can enhance their celebrations with a range of themed balloon decorations.The company's Super Bowl LIX line includes:Team-colored balloon arches and columnsCustom-printed balloons featuring team logosOutdoor balloon garland installationsFootball-shaped Mylar balloonsUnique centerpieces“Our goal is to help fans create unforgettable game-day atmospheres, whether they’re cheering for their favorite team or simply enjoying the excitement of America’s biggest sporting event,” says Lorin MacGregor, CEO of Simply Extra Balloons.The company caters to all types of party planners, offering both DIY balloon kits for hands-on fans and full-service installations for those seeking professional expertise. All balloons are made from eco-friendly, biodegradable materials, and the company emphasizes the importance of proper disposal to minimize environmental impact.About Simply Extra Balloons SimplyExtraBalloons.com is a premier balloon art and decor business specializing in transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences. From elegant balloon arches and intricate centerpieces to playful balloon sculptures, Simply Extra Balloons brings color, creativity, and joy to any occasion! Whether you’re planning a birthday bash, corporate event, wedding, or grand opening, their team of talented balloon artists works closely with you to design custom balloon installations that match your unique vision. Their services include: - Custom balloon arches & columns - Balloon sculptures & installations - Event decor & centerpieces - Themed balloon packages - Balloon garlands & backdrops - Balloon delivery & setup! Simply Extra Balloons is based in Riverside, California, serving the Inland Empire and Orange County areas. With a focus on quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to bring joy to events of all sizes.For more information on our Super Bowl decor, please visit: https://superbowl.simplyextraballoons.com/ or connect with us at @simplyextraballoons on Instagram.

