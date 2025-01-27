South Jersey Dispensary Becomes the Official Cannabis Partner of Xfinity Live!

Camden Apothecary is the first recreational cannabis dispensary to land a formal partnership deal with a major American corporation

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camden Apothecary , a recreational cannabis dispensary serving the Philadelphia and South Jersey region, has announced an official partnership with Xfinity Live! This partnership places the dispensary alongside a number of institutional Philadelphia brands.Anthony Minniti, Camden Apothecary’s owner, points out that this is the first time a cannabis dispensary has successfully secured a sponsorship with a major American corporation. Minniti states, “This is significant because it helps eliminate the stigma that is still often associated with cannabis and cannabis brands. I want to help demonstrate to the public that today’s cannabis products have a place among other well established recreational products like fine wine, craft beer, and spirits."Camden Apothecary is a unique and historic institution boldly shaping the cannabis landscape in Philadelphia and South Jersey. The only facility in the nation to have sold cannabis both before and after its prohibition in 1937 (through parent company Bell Pharmacy , which is co-located adjacent to the dispensary in the same building), Camden Apothecary opened for recreational marijuana sales in 2023, one year after legalization in New Jersey.Moving forward, Camden Apothecary plans to continue making a big impact in the region through additional hospitality partnerships, lifestyle-focused initiatives, and innovative medical cannabis programs designed to replace addictive, dangerous prescription medications.

