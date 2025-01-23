Innovative financing plan helps Vietnamese wind farm get off the ground

Looming over Viet Nam’s southeast Binh Thuan province, the Dai Phaong windfarm is a testament to international cooperation. The 10-turbine plant was built by the Singapore-based green energy company The Blue Circle and made possible through funding from the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Seed Capital Assessment Facility . The facility helps fund private-sector-led renewable energy projects in frontier markets in Africa and Asia.

According to the International Energy Agency, the world will need to invest trillions of dollars annually in renewable energy to zero out its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a step considered crucial to slowing climate change. Given their fiscal limitations, many developing countries need support from the private sector to build wind farms, solar arrays and other clean energy facilities.

The challenge: in countries like Viet Nam, private developers often face challenges securing funding for the initial phases of a project, including research and feasibility studies. This is due to the high risks, long timelines and uncertain returns often associated with fledgling green power projects.

“A major challenge in developing countries is this early-stage financing gap,” says Eric Usher, Head of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) who helped set up the Seed Capital Assistance Facility.