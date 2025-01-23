Closing in on an end to plastic pollution

Check against delivery.

After two years of talks, we are closer to securing a treaty for the ages. One that hits the problem of plastic pollution hard and protects human, planetary and economic health.

A high degree of convergence has been reached in 29 out of 32 articles that are proposed to make up the treaty text. However, three areas require significant further work. Products, including the issue of chemicals. Sustainable production and consumption. Financing, including a financial mechanism and aligning financial flows.

There is a strong determination across Member States, across communities, across science, across civil society and across industry to get the treaty done. But a big political and diplomatic push is needed in the coming months, with the engagement of all stakeholders and strong G20 leadership, to lay the ground for success at INC 5.2.

Businesses have been engaged from the start and have a continued critical role to play, as do non-governmental organizations and other groups. Businesses have been calling for global rules. On Extended Producer Responsibility, which will make it easier for them to do their jobs with efficiency. On chemical additives of concern in plastic products where there are exposure risks.

Unless countries and businesses start implementing solutions now the costs will spiral. Plastic leakage to the environment is predicted to grow 50 per cent by 2040. The cost of damages from plastic pollution are predicted to rise as high as a cumulative US$281 trillion between 2016 and 2040.

And just as costs are growing, so are risks to businesses. Consumers, shareholders and markets are beginning to move. That is the exciting bit. Consumers will vote with their dollars, euros and shillings. Markets will move faster. So, businesses, don’t wait. Don’t risk being left behind. Act now.

We know what needs to be done. We need to have text that promotes, encourages and ensures a reduction in the production of single-use and short-lived plastics. Policies on Extender Producer Responsibility and recycling targets. We need to think innovatively regarding chemicals of concern, taking inspiration from existing agreements that protect us from harmful chemicals. We need to ensure that mechanical recycling is uncontaminated by harmful chemicals. This is especially the case for locations where mechanical recycling is done with basic technology— often at smaller SME level. We must prevent harmful chemicals in the recycled plastic products.

We need to design products for refill, reuse, disassembly and recycle. Increase transparency, traceability and disclosures. Invest in environmentally sound waste management. Tackle legacy plastic clean-up. Put in place funding. And more.

We are getting closer. I am calling for negotiators to focus on the three elements that need work. There are differences, but it is important to come together in the middle of the big tent, while ensuring that the text eliminates plastic pollution, including in the marine environment.

The world has already agreed to end plastic pollution. All actors must do their part to deliver this promise. Starting now.