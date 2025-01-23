Attorney General Ford Announces Launch of Statewide Hate Crime Reporting Hotline

The hotline can be contacted at 775-687-4283 or 775-687-HATE

Carson City – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that his office has launched a statewide hotline for reporting hate crimes. In April 2024, AG Ford announced Nevada would receive $1,164,424 in funding from the Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act State-Run Hate Crime Reporting Hotlines program to fund the hotline.

The hotline is designed to report hate crimes and refer victims to services that may be able to provide assistance in the aftermath of such crimes. While hotline staff may refer victims to law enforcement agencies, the information the hotline receives will not be reported to law enforcement.

“This hotline is a vital resource that will help ensure that hate crimes do not go unreported in our communities,” said AG Ford. “Nevada is a welcoming and accepting state, and my office will do anything in its power to hold those who would target a person based on their race, sex or other inherent trait accountable.”

Development of Nevada’s first hate crimes hotline will include establishing policies and procedures for the hotline; implementing focused training for staff regarding the new hotline; hiring new staff; and integrating the hotline into the Attorney General office’s preexisting Constituent Services framework.



Data from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) indicates that crimes motivated by race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion and sexual orientation make up the majority of the hate incidents reported in Nevada. Recent numbers show an increase in hate crimes in Nevada in 2024, after three years of incremental decreases beginning in 2021.

The grant money for the hotline was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime (OVC). The OVC administers discretionary grants that are used to fund national-scope demonstration projects and training and technical assistance delivery to enhance the professional expertise of victim service providers. Such grants can be awarded to states, local units of government, tribal communities, individuals, educational institutions and private nonprofit organizations.

These funds can be used to identify and implement promising practices, models, and programs, and to address gaps in training and technical assistance for the victim services field.

