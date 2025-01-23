NCRF Joins Honda Battle of the Bands at SoFi Stadium to Present 26th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo TM

Students learning about the benefits of HBCUs from Recruiter

Combining efforts to deliver on a shared mission to increase access to higher education, scholarships and career opportunities for LA-area students

We are thrilled to join forces with Honda Battle of the Bands and SoFi Stadium and look forward to celebrating diversity and access in high in higher education.” — Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 26th annual Los Angeles Black College Expo TM , hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is coming to an exciting new venue in 2025, SoFi Stadium, on Saturday, February 1, as part of the Honda Battle of the Bands experience. The expo will offer a platform for information and connections to college and careers for high school students, college students and adult learners.The Los Angeles Black College Expo will kick off a day of celebrating diversity in education beginning at 9:30 a.m. PST. Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier showcase for Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands, will follow at 1:00 p.m. PST. HBOB will feature electrifying performances from six HBCU marching bands in its first-ever West Coast show, hosted by multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur, Nick Cannon, with a special performance by GRAMMY-nominated superstar GloRilla.“We are thrilled to join forces with Honda Battle of the Bands and SoFi Stadium and look forward to celebrating diversity and access in higher education. After 25 years of being at another location, we feel this new location will bring magic and enhanced opportunities for our community,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The expo is FREE to attend and will offer fun for the whole family, including seminars and workshops to help underclassmen and future leaders plan for their college and career success. NCRF welcomes students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to attend. The flagship event will provide students access to a diverse range of over 200 colleges and universities, including over 40 HBCUs, as well as trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges will waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances.“We are honored to collaborate with NCRF and the Los Angeles Black College Expo to enhance the community experience, as we host the first-ever West Coast Honda Battle of the Bands at SoFi Stadium,” said Monica Oliverio, Chief Diversity Officer for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “For more than 35 years, Honda has been committed to supporting HBCU students, creating opportunities that empower future leaders and celebrate the legacy of HBCUs. This joint event will allow us to amplify that mission and inspire even more students to achieve their dreams.”The 26th annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™ is presented by NCRF in conjunction with Honda Battle of the Bands. Additional sponsors are NCRF TV, Los Angeles Community College District, California Community Colleges Transfer Guarantee to HBCUs, Comerica Bank, Foundation Clothing Co, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, SoCalGas, California Community Colleges Transfer Guarantee to HBCUs, University of California, U.S. Army, US Bank and University of La Verne.To register to attend the expo, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.HBOB tickets are available for purchase at hondabattleofthebands.com. For group sales information, pleasecontact hbobsupport@vivacreative.com.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careersand beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College Expo™Now embarking on its 26 th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.Honda and Historically Black Colleges and UniversitiesHonda has supported the success and dreams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students for 35 years, through programs such as the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands. These initiatives have impacted the lives of more than 300,000 students and provided over $14 million in grants toward HBCU education programs and facilities improvements. Through its Drive the Legacy initiative, Honda also partners with HBCUs and organizations such as the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, National Urban League, and local UNCF chapters, to provide annual scholarship funding and offer development opportunities to HBCU students. Through these efforts, Honda aims to recruit top talent for its future workforce. To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda also is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, a Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus initiative that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships.About SoFi StadiumSoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million-square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship in 2023, WrestleMania in 2023, the annual LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and was ranked the No. 1 stadium in the world for top-grossing concert and live event ticket sales in 2023. SoFi Stadium is set to host eight FIFA World Cup ‘26 matches, Super Bowl LXI in 2027, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater.

