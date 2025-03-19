NCRF Hosts 3rd Annual North Carolina Black College Expo™ March 20th

Free event designed to inspire Charlotte-area students and promote access to higher education with career information, workshops and expanded scholarship $$$

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will host the 3rd Annual North Carolina Black College Expo™ on Thursday, March 20, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216.In celebrating NCRF’s enduring partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), the event provides students access to a diverse range of over 50 colleges and universities, including several HBCUs, trade schools and other educational programs. Select colleges and programs will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and even extend on-the-spot acceptances!The annual expo offers a unique hub of information and connection for a wide range of students, from high school to college to adult learners to plan their college and career success. The expo also fosters a college-going culture and an opportunity for future leaders to find their voice with several engaging seminars and workshops throughout the day. NCRF welcomes families, students, parents, guardians, educators and individuals of all ethnic backgrounds to attend.“We look forward to being back in North Carolina to host our annual Black College Expo™ in partnership with Johnson C. Smith University. We are so grateful for those who share our mission to expand educational opportunities for underserved students. Please join us on March 20th to help transform lives–one student at a time,” says NCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Theresa Price.The 3rd Annual North Carolina Black College Expo TM is presented by NCRF and sponsored by Johnson C. Smith University, NCRF TV, Foundation Clothing Co, Comerica Bank and Toyota. The expo is free to attend. To register, please visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100.The event is produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), who has begun its 26th year of connecting students to college and careers. To date, NCRF has helped over 700,000 students get into college and assisted students in securing over 5 billion dollars in scholarshipsand grants.NCRF welcomes donations to support and connect underserved and underrepresented students to college, careers and beyond! https://ncrfoundation.charityproud.org Follow @blackcollegeexpo on FACEBOOK, Instagram, TikTok and X or visit our websiteFollow NCRF TV today on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/c/NCRFTVNetwork About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) and Black College Expo™Now in its 26th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College Expo™, Latino College Expo™, Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr.Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions, NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

