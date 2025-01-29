KeyLift™ Expandable Interlaminar Spinal Implant for Spinal Stenosis Exceeding Expectations

KeyLift Expandable Interlaminar Fusion System FloSpine's Entry in Research Park at Florida Atlantic University KeyLift Surgeon Locations in 8 months.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FloSpine LLC, a leading medical technology company, has announced the success of their revolutionary KeyLift ™ spinal implant product since its introduction in mid-2024. The company's President and CEO, Peter Harris, shared that the insertion of KeyLift has exceeded expectations, relieving chronic & acute pain for patients suffering from spinal stenosis.Spinal stenosis is a common condition affecting an estimated 100 million people worldwide, with 600,000 surgeries performed annually in the United States alone. This debilitating condition causes narrowing of the spinal canal, leading to compression of the nerves and resulting in severe pain and limited mobility. The KeyLift™ spinal implant has been specifically designed to address this issue and has shown remarkable pain relief to patients.In addition to the time-saving procedure for surgeons, pain management physicians, and patients, Harris also shared that the list of trained surgeons for the KeyLift™ implant is 46, and approved in 16 healthcare systems in just a few months and across the country. This is a testament to the product's effectiveness and reliability, as well as the trust and confidence of medical professionals in FloSpine's technology. The company is committed to expanding the reach of the KeyLift™ implant to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain in the lower back which can radiate down one or both legs.Mr. Harris expressed his excitement and gratitude for the success of the KeyLift™ spinal implant. He stated, "We are thrilled to see the positive impact KeyLift has on patients who enjoy a quicker recovery and reduced pain. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that provides long-term relief and we are proud to see it recognized by patients and medical professionals."The success of the KeyLift™ spinal implant is a significant milestone for FloSpine and a promising development in the field of spinal technology. The company remains committed to improving patients' lives and will continue to innovate and develop solutions for various medical conditions. For more information on the KeyLift™ implant and a full complement of spinal products by FloSpine, please visit their website.

