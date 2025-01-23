2024 Annual Report

New Mexico Office of the Secretary of State

Email WEBMASTER if you encounter an issue with the website.

Click here for some helpful web browsing tips

Disclaimer - A Word of Warning Despite our good faith efforts to be accurate, these pages and our databases may contain inadvertent errors. Please email us immediately if you notice an error. Also, please remember that website information is not a substitute for researching the law or for the advice of a competent attorney. © 2012 - 2025 New Mexico Secretary of State © 2012 - 2025 New Mexico Secretary of State

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.