FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

19 February 2026

Contact:

Lindsey Bachman

New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office

505-479-2626 , lindsey.bachman@sos.nm.gov

Secretary of State Highlights Passage of Critical Election Bills in 2026 Legislative Session

The 2026 New Mexico legislative session saw the passage of multiple bills that fortify the existing accessibility, stability and security of New Mexico’s elections.

“New Mexico currently ranks first in the nation for election administration, and I commend the legislature on helping ensure we remain at the top of that list. With the passage of SJR 1, eligible voters will have the opportunity in November to eliminate discriminatory provisions in our Constitution that date back to when women could only vote in school elections and to help ensure that school districts aren’t always on the hook for costly special elections for their bond elections,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session today. “I also commend the legislature on the successful passage of SB 264, which will help ensure New Mexico elections continue securely for every voter in the event of natural disasters and that our elections remain free from intimidation, interference, or improper federal involvement. I urge Governor Lujan Grisham to sign this important piece of legislation into law, and I am grateful for the hard work put in by the bill sponsors and the members of my staff to get both bills across the finish line.”

The legislature also considered and worked carefully on the office’s FY 27 budget request, ultimately approving essential funding for cybersecurity, elections, business filings, and more.

“While there is still work to do to stabilize the office’s recurring budget in the future, the legislature took important steps during this year’s session in getting us closer to adequately funding the meaningful work of elections and business administration in this state,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “I greatly appreciate the support and work of so many legislators, staff and advocates who made our budget request a priority during the FY 27 budgeting process.”

Details of the bills are below:

Senate Bill 264 – Election Rights & Troops at Elections

Sponsors: Senators Duhigg, Berghmans, Nava, Charley, and Cervantes

House Presenter: Leader Reena Szczepanski

This bill includes language modeled after existing federal law that prohibits the ordering, bringing or keeping of officers in the civil, military or naval service of the United States at any place where an election is being held. The bill allows the attorney general, the secretary of state, a county clerk, or a voter to bring a civil action in district court to enforce its provisions and strengthens existing offenses in the election code. It further provides county clerks and the secretary of state with a clear process to follow during declared emergencies, like those declared for wildfires and flooding, to ensure the continuity of access and security during an election.

Senate Joint Resolution 1 – School Election Timeline, CA

Sponsors: Senators Linda Trujillo and Natalie Figueroa

House Presenter: Representative Joanne Ferrary

This bill was a priority of the Secretary of State for the 2026 legislative session. Its proposed constitutional amendment eliminates language that has existed since the time when women were only permitted to vote in school elections in New Mexico. If approved by voters during the 2026 general election in November, school districts would still be required to elect their officers in the nonpartisan Regular Local Election in odd-numbered years. However, the amendment would allow school districts to place ballot questions on general election ballots, correcting a longstanding imbalance among public entities. School districts are the only local public bodies that have been forced to pay for costly special elections because of this constitutional restriction.

###