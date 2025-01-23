Ivan Terzi Joins Legacy Makers TV to Showcase Sustainable Innovation and Entrepreneurial Resilience

FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivan Terzi, founder of TeaDeus and creator of the innovative Tea Cups To Go, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In his episode, Ivan shares the journey behind TeaDeus, his eco-friendly tea brand that blends traditional loose-leaf tea with modern convenience. With Tea Cups To Go, Ivan has eliminated the need for tea bags, introducing a sustainable, biodegradable product that has already garnered praise at major trade shows.“Success comes from persistence, adaptability, and creating products that genuinely improve lives,” Ivan shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Ivan Terzi to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and vision. His episode will encourage viewers to embrace innovation, navigate challenges, and pursue their passions with determination.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/ivan-terzi

