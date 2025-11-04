Helen Konoma Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helen Konoma, entrepreneur and founder of Lexx Homecare Agency LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassion, faith, and resilience have shaped her leadership journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are redefining success through authenticity and impact. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from challenge to transformation—revealing the mindset behind lasting change.In her episode, Helen opens up about turning personal adversity into purpose, drawing from the lessons in her book Climbing Back: From Coma to Calling. She also discusses her commitment to compassionate innovation through ventures that focus on enhancing mental well-being and community care.“Your diagnosis doesn’t define you—but your response to it can change everything,” said Konoma.Helen’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. To learn more, visit https://www.womeninpowertv.com/helen-konoma

