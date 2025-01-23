2025 FOOD LION CIAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT CELEBRATES THE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF THE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

2025 CIAA Basketball Tournament Logo + 50th Anniversary of the Women' Tournament

2025 Food Lion CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament Tips Off February 25 - March 1 at the CFG Bank Arena

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, today announced that the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Women’s Championship Basketball Tournament. The tournament will take place February 25 – March 1 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD.2025 is truly a celebration of legacy for the conference as it marks the 50th Anniversary of the CIAA Women’s Basketball Tournament and the incredible athletes who have shaped women’s basketball. The memorable event will be an unforgettable tribute to achievement, excellence, perseverance, and the trailblazing spirit of the CIAA’s women athletes. Marquis initiatives under the banner #PaintingHerStory, will take place throughout Tournament week and will include the EmpowerHER Town Hall; Women's Empowerment Brunch presented by Nationwide; Ladies’ Night on Championship Saturday; The Mind, Body, Soul Panel; and the John B. McClendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame Breakfast, with a special focus on leaders in women’s sports.#FebruaryisCIAA and alumni, student-athletes, Baltimoreans and friends and families from across the country are invited to attend the weeklong sports and culture extravaganza with 22 dynamic basketball matchups plus beloved CIAA traditions like Fan Fest, Career Expo, Education Day, Step Shows, A-List Performances, CIAA Parties and MORE!!As part of the CIAA’s multi-year partnership with ESPN, all 22 games will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ ( https://plus.espn.com/ ). All championship games are also featured on ESPNU.“This year marks a monumental milestone for the CIAA and women’s sports as we celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Women’s Basketball Tournament and honor the trailblazing athletes who have shaped its legacy,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “The Food Lion CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament is more than a competition, it is a testament to the hard work of our member institutions, the resilience of our student-athletes, and the vibrant culture of our HBCUs and our community. Thanks to the unwavering support of partners like Food Lion, Under Armour, ESPN , we remain committed to creating opportunities, expanding access and inspiring the next generation of leaders on and off the court.”The CIAA Basketball Championship Tournament is the HBCU precursor to March Madness, and intentionally falls during the last week in February, Black History Month. As one of the country’s top 10 cities with the highest percentage of Black residents and one that amplifies Black culture, Baltimore is the perfect destination for the CIAA Tournament. In 2024, the tournament generated a total economic impact of $32.5 million, which supported 1,315 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $3.1 million in state and local taxes.“The CIAA Tournament is more than just basketball—it’s a week-long celebration of Black excellence, HBCU pride, and community,” said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the CIAA, bringing new and enhanced experiences for fans to enjoy. From the excitement of championship games to community events showcasing Baltimore’s rich Black history and vibrant culture, we invite both visiting and local fans to take part in this unforgettable week.”In addition to the 22 games featured in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, the CIAA offers fan-favorite events for all ages, including a free Fan Fest, High School Education Day, CIAA Career Expo, Super Saturday, The 10th Annual Samaritan's Feet “Shoes of Hope” initiative, The John B. McClendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame Breakfast, and other exciting events. The CIAA also partners with Visit Baltimore to offer a series of town halls and symposiums including the Tech Summit House, Money Moves Financial Summit, Health & Mental Wellness Forum, and more.The Food Lion 2025 CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament media credentialing site is now LIVE. Please use the link below to make a formal request for media credentials. All media credential requests must be submitted via the link provided. The deadline for submissions is February 14th at 5pm/ET. Media Credential Request form can be found: HERE To get the latest information about the CIAA, visit theciaa.com . You can view the 2025 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Schedule: https://www.ciaatournament.org/schedule . You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch.About the CIAAFounded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first, and longest running, African American athletic conference in the U.S. and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a 2019 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 13 member institutions: Bowie State University, Bluefield State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.About Visit BaltimoreVisit Baltimore is the official sales and marketing arm for the City of Baltimore. The 501(c)(6) non-profit organization generates economic benefits for stakeholders through the attraction of convention, group and leisure visitors. In 2023, 27.5 million people visited Baltimore for overnight and day trips, generating a total of $4 billion to Baltimore’s economy. For more information, please visit Baltimore.org.

